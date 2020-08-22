BY EMEKA EJERE

Mohammad Daura, son of ailing nephew and aide of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mamman Daura, said his father is hale and hearty.

Muhammad said contrary to reports in some media platforms, his father neither has a history of renal problems nor breathing difficulties..

“Today is the 21st of August, 2020 and for the past couple of days, we have been forced to deny, numerous times, a completely fabricated story about our father’s wellbeing. Alhamdulillah Baba is perfectly fine.

“He neither has a history of renal problems nor does he have any breathing difficulties like was suggested in the concocted news story

“Those that happily shared and even rejoiced over this fake news story should know one thing about life is that no one makes it out alive. We should collectively be humbled by our own mortality.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to the many well-wishers who have called or sent messages to pray for our father. We thank you for the prayers and well wishes.”

It would be recalled that days ago, Daura travelled for his regular medical check- up, which was delayed because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

It was gathered that the 80-year-old was flown in a private jet to the UK on Wednesday.

“It’s not an emergency trip, it was planned long ago but was delayed by this pandemic, and you know he has been going to the UK to see his doctors,” a source had told this newspaper.