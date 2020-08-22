BY EMEKA EJERE

According to a report by ThisDay, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has enhanced the reporting format and presentation of its periodic economic reports.

The latest report released by the banking sector regulator, which was its monthly economic report for April 2020, showed a significant improvement compared with previous editions.

The new economic report captures much more economic activities and better interpretation of situation in the economy.

The tables and graphs are presented in clear and logical format for researchers, policymakers and other users.

In addition, the report provides insights on current economic developments in the real, fiscal, financial, and external sectors of the Nigerian economy, as well as on global issues of interest. It also reflects the policy initiatives of the CBN in pursuit of its mandate.