The Nigerian equity market gained 0.67 per cent on Thursday to extend its uptrend to five consecutive trading sessions, on the back of appreciation recorded by MTNN, Access Bank and 19 other stocks.

The All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 152.61 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.67 per cent to close at 23,021.01 points on the last trading day for the week as the market closed for May 1 holiday (Workers’ Day) declared by the Federal Government.

Also, investors’ wealth increase by N79.53 billion as the Market Capitalization was higher by 0.67 per cent to close at N12.00 trillion.

ARDOVA gained 10 per cent to top 20 other advancers, while PRESTIGE emerged as the top loser of the 13 decliners after shedding 9.09 per cent.

Investors traded a total of 359.47 million units of shares worth N3.26 billion in 4,946.

Access Bank (64.60 million units), FBNH (62.94 million units) and GTBank (36.13 million units) were the three most active equities in volume term, while GTBank (N759.52 million), Access Bank (421.47 million) and MTNN (N393.20 million) topped that value chart.