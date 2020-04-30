Adebayo Obajemu

In continuation of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR efforts in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the country, leading construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria plc wednesday partnered specialist firm on sanitisation and fumigation, Viprone in fumigating the country’s gateway airport, Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The exercise which commenced in the afternoon continued into late evening with the international departure hall, international arrival hall, sales desks of various airlines, offices of airport officials, stair railings, waiting areas inside the halls and passengers’ conveniences up to the control tower area among the fumigated areas of the airport.

Senior airport and security personnel on essential duty who guided the fumigation team in the successful fumigation exercise commended Julius Berger and Viprone for the kindly CSR initiative to proactively disinfect and protect the airport and its users against the threat of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Julius Berger continues to expand its distribution of food palliatives to the vulnerable and needy in Lagos tuesday with the donation of bags of rice and of cooking condiments to three Local government areas, namely, Kosofe, Agege and Alimosho, bringing the effort to about 14 LGs so far.

It would be recalled that the MD of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Dr Lars Richter, has pledged severally that the fight against Covid-19 is a fight that must be won. To that effect, the company has backed its word with proactive palliative action after action to support and assist the government at all levels in the effort to contain the spread of the corona virus in the country.

In carrying out its wide spectrum CSR activities in the nation’s fight to contain the spread of the corona virus, Julius Berger, amongst other actions, has since donated an ambulance as well as beds and mattresses to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital; donated beds and mattresses to covid-19 isolation centers; provided logistical and operational support to government food distribution to communities; provided operational support to fumigation exercises across the country; provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to hospitals and health workers; and distributed food palliatives to the needy in an exercise themed “Food for Our Communities Campaign”.

The head of Julius Berger’s Media Relation’s Office, Prince Moses Duku who spoke to correspondents in Abuja, said, in continuing fulfillment of Engr. Dr Lars Richter’s pledge, the company is committed to supporting the government and the Nigerian people in the effort to stop Covid-19. To that effect, Julius Berger’s “Food for Our Communities Campaign” will continue at several different communities in the coming days, Duku added.