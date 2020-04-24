Bargain-hunting by investors on Friday caused the Nigerian equity market to recover from previous day’s loss, lifted by gains from MTN and 15 other stocks.

Consequently, the All-Share Index (NSE ASI) and the Market Capitalization increased by 0.57%, while the Year-to-Date return stood at -15.81%.

The All Share Index closed at 22,599.38 against the previous close of 22,470.79 while Market Capitalization closed at ₦11.778 trillion against the previous close of ₦11.711 trillion.

CAVERTON emerged as the top gainer, having gained 9.78%, while CAP emerged as the top loser, shedding 9.91% in the process.

Volume traded by investors was up by 5.04% from 201.475 million to 211.620 million, while the total value of stock traded decreased by 33.47% from ₦3.358 billion to ₦2.234 billion in 3,957 deals.

The Financial Services sector led the activity chart with 157.195 million shares exchanged for ₦1.543 billion. Agriculture came next with 16.963 million shares traded for ₦0.004 billion, Conglomerates, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods sectors followed in that order on the activity chart,