Connect with us

Business

MTN shuts offices nationwide amid outrage over SIM blockage 
Advertisement

Business

Zenith Bank to raise N290bn capital via rights issue, public offer

Business

NNPC to sell crude to Dangote Refinery in naira

Business

Blockage of phone lines not connected to nationwide protest — Telcos

Business

Soaring cost of tests, treatment threatens NHIS

Business

Revenue crisis: 55% of Nigeria’s crude oil mortgaged for loans - BH investigation

Business

Windfall forex tax threatens banking sector recapitalization

Business

Floundering economy: Hope rises for Nigeria as crude oil output hits 1.6mbpd

Business

Osun receives more food palliatives from FG, to begin distribution on Tuesday

Business

Moniepoint moves to broaden financial access through collaborative initiatives

Business

MTN shuts offices nationwide amid outrage over SIM blockage 

Published

4 hours ago

on

MTN shuts offices nationwide amid outrage over SIM blockage 

MTN Nigeria has shut all its stores and service centres across Nigeria amid anger over its decision to block SIM cards of some its subscribers in compliance with the directive of the NCC.

The blocking of subscribers on Sunday was due to a mismatch in their National Identification Number and SIM registration.

In a viral video on social media Monday, a mob is seen destroying a barricade fence outside the MTN office in Festac Town, Lagos State.

News continues after this Advertisement

However, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a response to the circulated video on X.com stated that the DPO of FESTAC and his men had successfully restored normalcy and peace at the scene.

Reacting on Tuesday, MTN said it would be shutting its shops nationwide today, Tuesday.

“Yello customer, please be informed that our shops nationwide will be closed today, 30th July 2024,” the statement on X read.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *