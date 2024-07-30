MTN shuts offices nationwide amid outrage over SIM blockage 

MTN Nigeria has shut all its stores and service centres across Nigeria amid anger over its decision to block SIM cards of some its subscribers in compliance with the directive of the NCC.

The blocking of subscribers on Sunday was due to a mismatch in their National Identification Number and SIM registration.

In a viral video on social media Monday, a mob is seen destroying a barricade fence outside the MTN office in Festac Town, Lagos State.

News continues after this Advertisement

However, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a response to the circulated video on X.com stated that the DPO of FESTAC and his men had successfully restored normalcy and peace at the scene.

Reacting on Tuesday, MTN said it would be shutting its shops nationwide today, Tuesday.

“Yello customer, please be informed that our shops nationwide will be closed today, 30th July 2024,” the statement on X read.

News continues after this Advertisement