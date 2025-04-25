MTN reports cyberattack, assures customers core systems are safe

MTN Group has confirmed it was the target of a cybersecurity breach that exposed personal data belonging to some customers in select markets. However, the telecoms giant reassured the public that its core infrastructure remains uncompromised.

In a statement released on Thursday, MTN said an unknown third party gained unauthorized access to parts of its systems. While the incident is still under investigation, the company stressed that its central operations—including its network, billing, and financial service platforms—remain secure and fully functional.

“There is currently no evidence that any of our critical infrastructure or customer accounts, including mobile money and digital wallets, have been breached,” the company stated.

MTN, headquartered in Johannesburg and operating in 19 countries with a customer base of over 280 million, has notified South African law enforcement authorities, including the Hawks, and is also working with regulatory bodies in the affected regions.

“As part of our response, we’ve informed the relevant country authorities and are fully cooperating with their investigations,” MTN said. “We’re also contacting affected customers, as required by local laws and regulations.”

The company urged customers to take proactive measures to secure their data. Recommended steps include monitoring financial statements, using strong and unique passwords, updating applications regularly, and being cautious of suspicious emails or text messages.

MTN further advised against sharing sensitive information like PINs, passwords, or one-time codes through unsecured channels, and encouraged users to enable multi-factor authentication where possible for enhanced protection.

While investigations continue, MTN reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and customer protection, pledging to provide timely updates as more details emerge.