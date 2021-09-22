Adebayo Obajemu

MTN Nigeria has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the public that an application has been sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), for the clearance of the transaction documents for its proposed bond issuance valued at N89.999 billion; Series 2 of the N200 billion registered shelf programme. Series 1 -valued at N110 billion was successfully raised in May 2021.

The final decision on the launch of the bond will be taken once all regulatory approvals are obtained.