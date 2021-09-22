Adebayo Obajemu

Profit taking on floor of the Nigerian Exchange by investors is creating good BUY opportunities as prices of stocks keep coming down. The lower the price, the better for entry.

If investment in stocks is treated as normal transaction of buying and selling, the best for an investor at any point in time is an entry at relatively comfortable price, with the mindset for an exit at higher price level than the entry. At that, due considerations are needful at the entry and close monitoring in the process of holding the stock. These are essentials seeing that market trends and fundamentals do change and in most cases, in the opposite direction to performances of specific companies.

The following stocks have great potentials:

ACCESS BANK

Currently trading at N8.9, Access Bank has a year high of N10.5 and a year low of N6.25. It is trading 15.24% away from its year high of N10.50.

With a Book Value of N21.82, relative to the current price of N8.9 shows that the stock is under-priced and therefore has uptrend potential.

FBNH

The share price of the big elephant is currently trading at N7.50 with a year high of N9 and a year low of N4.50. It is trading 16.67% away from its 52 weeks high of N9.

Going by its Book Value of N21.51, relative to its current share price of N7.55, FBNH is considered very cheap.

UBA

The share price of UBA is currently trading at N7.65 and it has touched a high of 9.80 and a low of N5.80 in the last 52 weeks. It is trading 21.94% away from its 52 weeks high of N9.80.

With the Book Value of N22, relative to the current price of N7.60, UBA is considered cheap.

ZENITH BANK

Zenith Bank closed yesterday at N22.95. It is trading 19.47% away from its 52 weeks high of N28.50, which suggest an uptrend potential for the share price of the bank.

Zenith Bank’s Book Value at N36.42 relative to its current share price of N22.95 make the stock a bargain.

FIDELITY BANK

Currently trading at N2.40, the share price of the bank with the last 52 weeks has touched a high of N3.10 and a low of N1.75. It is trading 22.58% away from its 52 weeks high of N3.10, which suggests an upside potential for the stock.

With Q2 2021 earnings per share of 67 kobo, a low P.E ratio of 3.58x and earnings yield of 27.92% makes it very attractive.

With the Book Value of N9.43, relative to the current price of N2.4, Fidelity Bank is considered cheap.

OKOMU OIL

Okomu Oil is now trading at N104, which means you can even get it lower than N100 during trading day especially when you are getting bulky units. It is still a very good buy.

BUA CEMENT

BUA Cement has been on offer at N61.20 which is the 10% limit down. By the time information hit BUA Cement, you will not see it at N61.20.

COURTVILLE

Courtville Business Solution’s Q1 and Q2 results were encouraging. If is true that they have gotten other State Government’s patronage, their Q3 will be better than previous performance.

BOC GASES

BOC Gases has changed over management as it has been acquired by TY Danjuma. With the position of TY Danjuma in the Company, what he was able to achieve in May and Baker, he will also be able to bring to BOC Gases