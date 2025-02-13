MTN apologises to Nigerians over 200% data price hike

Connect with us

MTN Nigeria has apologised to customers amid outrage over the abrupt 200% increase in the price of its 15GB digital bundle plan.

The telecommunications giant acknowledged that the hike was a mistake and appealed for forgiveness.

In a statement posted on its official Instagram page on Thursday, MTN admitted to miscalculating the pricing adjustment and reassured customers of its commitment to better service in the future.

“To our 15G digital bundle lovers,
“You dey vex. We know.
“We know how upsetting it must have been to suddenly wake up to a 200% increase on your favourite digital bundle.
“We could share several reasons, and provide explanations, but omo, all that one na story.
“We don cast. We get it and admit it. Let’s just say na mistake.”

While urging customers to remain loyal particularly during the Valentine’s season, MTN pleaded with them for pardon, emphasizing the value of their relationship.

“In this love season, don’t stay angry with us. Please forgive and forget. You matter die, and we will never stop showing you how much.

“Let’s continue our relationship.

“Thank you for your understanding.

“Yours Truly, MTN Nigeria.”

The apology comes amid growing customer dissatisfaction and backlash over the sudden tariff hike, which saw the 15GB weekly data plan jump from ₦2,000 to ₦6,000.

