As Muslim faithful celebrates Ramadan, Mouka, manufacturer of mattresses and beddings in Nigeria, has urged Islamic scholars, leaders and believers, to sustain virtues of love, brotherhood, tolerance and care which they are known for.

Ramadan, a period of fasting, prayer, reflection and communal co-existence is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar which begins with the sighting of the crescent moon.

Commenting on the sacred period which is in fulfilment of the fourth pillar of Islam, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Raymond Murphy, said Muslims should see it as a time of peace and harmonious co-existence for a more united and prosperous nation

Murphy affirmed that in this period of penitence and self-denial, Muslims should demonstrate what they preach for others to emulate and to be seen as an epithet of uprightness.

The Mouka boss enjoined Muslims to use the fasting period to pray to Allah for the speedy containment of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which has infected hundreds of persons and cases of fatalities, a situation that has led to the lockdown of some states in the country.

“This is crucial at this time of the deadly disease for socio-economic advancement and we strongly advocate preventive measures on (COVID-19) pandemic for a more robust Ramadan period and to avert an increase in infection as well as death cases,” he said.

He calls on them to keep to a healthy sleep culture which the company advocates, especially on Mouka quality mattresses. “A healthy sleep after fasting is necessary to ensure physical fitness for effective work performance,” Murphy advised.

Mouka has remained committed to worthy initiatives that ensure the wellbeing of the people as they are at the core of its mission.

Recently, the company donated 500 mattresses to Lagos State Government for the enhancement of its COVID-19 isolation centres and another 200 to victims of the Abule Ado gas pipeline explosion which occurred in Lagos.

It also aided Ogun State Government with the donation of 200 mattresses for its COVID-19 isolation centres, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.