Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has said most women don’t marry for love but for money, and end up making the lives of their spouses miserable.

Ike whose marriage with Suzanne Emma crashed in 2015, said he was a victim of domestic violence.

According to him, women now abuse men more lately.

Emma, his ex-wife, had approached the court to dissolve their marriage, accusing him of physically and verbally abusing her throughout the duration of the marriage.

Ike also gave his followers on social media an assignment to go ask their grandparents why fathers die before their wives.

“Pls, pls do your research well. Most women abuse men more lately. They don’t love again. Most of them marry u for ur money and make ur life miserable, if not kill you. I was a victim,” he wrote.

“Why are kidnappers and armed robbers’ wives not crying out? Why must it be very rich and successful men lately? Violent men are in the cover while this kill and get rich” model spreads unrecognized.

“Not saying there are no deadbeat men but the increase on the other gender manipulative edge is totally ignored. Why do men have to always die before women in marriage? Ask your father. Ask your grandfather. That’s if they are still alive to tell u things. Pls, pls Lets stop encouraging these wicked, misleading and greedy women, with this mundane top. Na GOD save me.”