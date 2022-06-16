Former England and Arsenal forward, Theo Walcott, has praised his wife, Melanie, on their 9th wedding anniversary, calling her his best friend and soul mate.

The 33-year-old who joined Southampton from Everton took to his twitter account to celebrate his wife on the occasion.

“Happy Anniversary! I am so lucky to have you as my wife. You’re my best friend and soul mate #9yearsanniversary,” he wrote.

Happy Anniversary! I am so lucky to have you as my wife. You’re my best friend and soul mate #9yearsanniversary ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nFCpeJIlvA — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) June 15, 2022

Theo Walcott met his girlfriend and future wife in Southampton. A simple shopping trip at the West Quay shopping centre back in 2004 led them to cross paths and never look back. Theo was 15, and Mel Slade was 16 at the time, making them childhood sweethearts.

Walcott married Melanie in 2013 and they are blessed with two children.