Abia Hotels Ltd to go public as Otti installs materials testing lab to curb building collapse

The Abia State government has announced plans to make Abia Hotels Limited, its flagship hospitality outfit, a publicly quoted company as part of efforts to revitalise moribund state-owned enterprises and ensure no public asset is wasted.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti at Government House, Umuahia.

Kanu said details of the process of recovering and repositioning Abia Hotels Ltd would be unveiled in due course, stressing that Governor Otti is determined to ensure government assets are properly utilised and not left to rot as in the past.

“Under the watch of His Excellency, Dr Alex Otti, no government asset will be allowed to waste or be misappropriated by government officials, as was the case in the past,” the commissioner stated.

Fully equipped materials testing lab launched

The government has also completed and commissioned a modern Materials Testing Laboratory at the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA), Ogurube Layout, to tackle the menace of building collapse and check the use of substandard construction materials.

According to Kanu, the facility is equipped for concrete, soil, aggregate, asphalt pavement, steel reinforcement, non-destructive and field testing, among other functions.

He noted that the laboratory would promote quality engineering practice in the building and fabrication industries across the state.

Youth empowerment, agriculture and markets

The Information Commissioner further announced that preparations for the Abia TechRise ICT Training Cohort 2 are at an advanced stage. He said the verification of about 850 applicants has been concluded across the 17 local government areas, with training scheduled to commence on September 25, 2025.

The programme, he explained, is part of the government’s agenda to equip young people with relevant digital skills for the 21st century.

In the area of agriculture, Kanu disclosed that the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs is collaborating with councils to drive the state’s Agricultural Intervention Project. Beyond boosting food security, the initiative will create jobs and empower citizens, he said.

As part of the project, the ministry is set to construct four prototype markets in each of the 17 local governments. Each market will feature 40 stalls, solar-powered lighting, public conveniences, and mobile phone charging facilities. Construction will begin in batches within two weeks.

Other initiatives

Kanu also highlighted ongoing grassroots football tournaments under the Abia Soccerfest initiative, and announced that the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation will host an International Leaders’ Summit from September 22 to 25, 2025.

The summit, according to him, will foster collaboration between the ministry and entrepreneurs in the vendor subsector, strengthen the application of technology in business, and improve product quality for export.