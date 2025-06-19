Africa’s leading financial institutions, Moniepoint Inc, has partnered with the Mega Impact Foundation to support the 5th edition of the NextGen Connect Interschool Oratory Competition in Asaba, Delta State.

This collaboration showcases Moniepoint’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and human capital development across the African continent.

The competition, which was held commemoratively to celebrate this year’s International Day of the Boy Child, brought together SS2 students from across Delta State to address the critical theme: “The Role of Financial Inclusion and Technology in Shaping a Brighter Future for Young People in Africa.”

Moniepont has received critical acclaim over its core mission of advancing financial inclusion through innovative digital financial technology solutions and payment services..

The oratory competition showcased exceptional talent among Nigeria’s youth, with Otovo Praise of Crystalloid International School emerging as the champion.

His outstanding performance earned him a full-year scholarship through the Tosin Eniolorunda STEM Foundation, reflecting Moniepoint’s philosophy of investing in educational excellence.

Second-place winner Audi Innocent of St Patrick’s College received N300,000, while third-place winner, Asher David of Glorious Kids Academy was awarded N200,000.

“At Moniepoint, we believe that driving sustainable innovation begins with future-proofing and expanding the talent pool by empowering the next generation with the tools that they need to succeed especially basic literacy skills which remain fundamental pillars in socio-economic development”, said Tosin Eniolorunda, CEO Moniepoint Inc.

“These young voices represent the future of African leadership, and their insights into financial inclusion and technology demonstrate the remarkable potential that exists within our communities.

“Through our various educational and developmental initiatives such as the CAD/CAM lab we donated to OAU last year or the Moniepoint DreamDevs programme, we are betting big on an investment in Africa’s future”, he added.

The initiative extends beyond monetary rewards, creating meaningful platforms for young people to express their ideas on a global stage.

Through its support of the NextGen Connect Conference and Tech-In-School conversations, Moniepoint is fostering an environment where youth can develop critical thinking skills, build confidence, and engage with pressing societal issues.

In her remarks, Founder, Mega Impact Foundation, Florence Ogonegbu said: “We reaffirm our commitment to building an Africa where every young person has simplified access to sustainable education, capacity building, and empowerment.

“By leveraging technology and local initiatives, we are creating platforms that enable our youth to thrive and transform their communities. Together with partners like Moniepoint, we are not just shaping futures—we are driving a movement for social development that will resonate globally.

“Every boy, every young person, deserves the opportunity to unlock their full potential and drive lasting impact across our continent”.

The competition received additional support from the Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, highlighting the collaborative approach required to nurture young talent effectively.