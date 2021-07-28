Mondia, a private m-commerce company dedicated to connecting, digitalising and monetising mobile consumers, yesterday, announced the launch of two new Mondia digital entertainment services for Tanzanian mobile operator Halotel’s customers.

CEO of Mondia, Amadeo Rahmann said ”African markets, especially Tanzania with its large population and growth of digital services, are primed for the democratisation of content, and Mondia is continuously demonstrating innovative ways of accelerating this trend. Tanzania has increasing potential as a local hub for content and entertainment, and our partnership with Halotel opens up new opportunities for us in this market. Mondia’s ability to create end-to-end solutions, including premium content and digital payments, bodes well for our ability to continue to play a strong leadership role in the next chapter of digitalisation in Africa.”

The partnership between Halotel and Mondia now offers Halotel customers two new Mondia digital entertainment services: Cupido and Getmo Games. There are also six other digital entertainment services in the pipeline: 123Kaboodle, HealthX, Sportmob, Fitness Hub, Hungama and Linguisto which will be enabled for Halotel subscribers through Mondia and various Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) partners.

Getmo Games is an exciting gaming service offering unlimited Android and online HTML5 games to subscribers, based on an All-You-Can-Eat (AYCE) subscription model. Halotel customers can now enjoy thousands of premium casual games across a wide variety of genres with daily, weekly or monthly subscriptions, depending on the preference of the subscriber.

Cupido is a popular chat and dating digital platform to meet new people, The service includes: SpeedMatch, user photos, Match&Guest lists and profile connects, amongst others. 123Kaboodle is an edutainment offering for kids aged up to 12 years that produces safe, educational, and fun online content. The HealthX service is a web-based platform where subscribers can access useful free and premium motherhood and health tips, as well as content and tools for their families. Cupido and Getmo Games are currently live and 123Kaboodle and HealthX are planned to go live in August.

Said Deputy Managing Director of Halotel, Mr Nguyen Van Trung, “We are delighted to partner with Mondia to offer these exciting new content and entertainment offerings to our subscribers. The mobile content and entertainment industry across the world is experiencing a boom due to the pandemic and with more people staying at home, we believe this partnership with Mondia will offer significant value to our subscribers.”

The remaining four content offerings will be integrated and rolled out in the coming months