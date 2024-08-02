Monday Ubani, 86 others become Senior Advocates of Nigeria

BY EMEKA EJERE

Frontline Lagos lawyer, Monday Onyekachi Ubani, was among 87 lawyers that have just been elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC).

The lawyers were elevated to the coveted rank at the LPPC’s 164th Plenary session held on Thursday, 1st August 2024, presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, according to a statement by its Secretary, Hajia Hajo Sarki Bello.

The statement further disclosed that the meeting considered five different petitions written against some of the applicants but dismissed them for lack of merit.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new SANs is scheduled to take place on Monday, 30th September 2024.

“The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics,” the statement partly reads.

Well known for his agitations for the rights of the common man through public interest litigations, media advocacy and stakeholders engagements, Ubani’s elevation is widely seen as well deserved.

In recent years, he has been one of the loudest voices in the condemnation of oppressive policies of government either at the federal or state level.

During the Covid-19 epidemic when the Federal Government decided to make vaccination compulsory for civil servants, Ubani filed an action against the government, leading to the court declaring the policy illegal, and the government reversing same.

Among other landmark judgments secured in favour of the masses was in 2021, when the Federal Government unilaterally banned the use of Twitter, and Ubani’s legal warfare saw to the eventual declaration of the ban illegal.

See full list of the newly elevated lawyers:

Lateef Karim, Esq.

Godwin Ike, Esq.

Johnson Odionu, Esq.

Nnodim Duru, Esq.

Innocent Ovbagbedia, Esq.

Soronnadi Njoku, Esq.

Adamu Abubakar, Esq.

Charles Musa, Esq.

Udochi Iheanacho, Esq.

David Onietan, Esq.

Elele Casmir, Esq.

Josiah Nduka, Esq.

Godwin Obeta, Esq.

Habeeb Ilavbare, Esq.

Moses Obafemi, Esq.

Mathew Esonanjor, Esq.

Baba Dalah, Esq.

Babatunde Sodipo, Esq.

Mustapha Abubakar, Esq.

Emmanuel Esene, Esq.

Henry Bello, Esq.

Boniface Moore, Esq.

Clement Ezika, Esq.

Omokayode Dada, Esq.

Edwin Anikwem, Esq.

Roy Nwaeze, Esq.

Olumide Olugbenga, Esq.

Monday Ubani, Esq.

Ayoola Ajayi, Esq.

Paul Obi, Esq.

Olasupo Ati-John, Esq.

Cole Ololade, Esq.

Charles Adeogun-Phillips, Esq.

Okechukwu Ajunwa, Esq.

Jacob Ifere, Esq.

Emmanuel Adekile, Esq.

Christopher Okeke, Esq.

Oluronke Adeyemi, Esq.

Oluwole Olawale Afolabi, Esq.

Toboukebide Kekemeke, Esq.

Akinbamigbe Adesomoju, Esq.

Victor Owarienomare Odjemu, Esq.

Josiah Ojochide Daniel-Ebune, Esq.

Olukunle Ogheneovo Edun, Esq.

Abdulaziz Enebi Ibrahim, Esq.

Stanley Chidozie Imo, Esq.

Charles Oladipo Titiloye, Esq.

Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar, Esq.

Kingsley Chuku, Esq.

Adeyinka Oluwaseun Aderemi, Esq.

Olaolu Akintunde Owolabi, Esq.

Adedeji Sharafadeen Abdulkadir, Esq.

Idowu Omotunde Benson, Esq.

Kolawole James Olowookere, Esq.

Chinasa Thelma Unaegbunam, Esq.

Ademola Oluwawolemi Esan, Esq.

Omosanya Atilola Popoola, Esq.

Taiye Ayotunde Oniyide, Esq.

Emonye Oga Adekwu, Esq.

Aderemi Oguntoye, Esq.

Kashopefoluwa Olawale Balogun, Esq.

Abdul Adamu, Esq.

Theodore Ezeobi, Esq.

Rilwan Umar, Esq.

Chienye Okafor, Esq.

Kaka Lawan, Esq.

Abba Muhammed, Esq.

Wendy Kuku, Esq.

Ekele Iheanacho, Esq.

Okechukwu Edeze, Esq.

Akinyemi Olujinmi, Esq.

Gyang Yaya Zi, Esq.

Idris Abubakar, Esq.

George Ibrahim, Esq.

Boonyameen Lawal, Esq.

Terkaa Aondo, Esq.

Tochukwu Tochukwu, Esq.

Uchenna Njoku, Esq.

Paul Daudu, Esq.

Chukwudi Enebeli, Esq.

Yusuf Ogunrinde, Esq.

Tobechukwu Nweke, Esq.

Ademola Abimbola, Esq.

Yunus Abdulsalam, Esq.

Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo, Esq.

Chukwuemeka Nnawuchi, Esq.

Prof. Ganiyu Oke

