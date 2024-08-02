Connect with us

S'East NASS caucus demands arrest of those behind profiling of Igbo in Lagos

The South East National Assembly Caucus has strongly condemned what it said is the continued ethnic profiling of Igbos over the nationwide #Endbadgovernance protest across the country.

A statement signed by the southeast leaders of both chambers of the National Assembly, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe and Rt. Hon Igariwey Iduma Enwo further described as unfortunate and dangerous the ethnic profiling of Igbos in the ongoing mass protests across the country.

“For the records, the Igbo nation, in obedience to the advice of their leaders, Governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, parliamentarians and others in the private sector had taken a reasoned and strategic decision not to participate in the on-going nationwide protests” the statement emphasized adding this was evident in the relative calm experienced in the five South Eastern states.

“We are, therefore, surprised and disappointed, that Igbos are still made scapegoats, and targeted as instigators of protests, as shown in several statements (such as the Igbo Must Go hashtag and call by a certain ‘Lagospedia’ X(Twitter) handle) and videos trending online.

“This dangerous ethnic profiling is unwarranted, and must stop. It was such profiling that led to the millions of deaths in Nigeria from the 1950’s to the unfortunate civil war in 1967 to 1970. Elsewhere in Africa it led to the genocide in Rwanda and the xenophobia in South Africa.

“We demand that the security agencies bring to book the purveyors of this hate speeches in line with the cybercrimes act while we continue to appeal to Igbos across the country to stay away from the protests, and remain law abiding”

Obinna Ezugwu.

