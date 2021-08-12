Mohammed Fawehinmi, the first son of the late legal legal icon, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, has died, aged 52.

Mohammed died on Wednesday in an undisclosed hospital after complaining of difficulty in breathing, it was gathered.

He was a graduate of Business Administration at the University of Lagos and went on to obtain an LLB degree from the University of Buckingham, England, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1998.

The deceased had over 20 years of experience in law practice.

Until his death, he was the head, Mohammed Fawehinmi’s Chambers; Director, Nigerian Law Publications Limited; Director, Books Industries Nigeria Limited, and Director, Gani Fawehinmi Library & Gallery Limited.