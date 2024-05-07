Gunmen have killed one person and abducted many travellers along the Sagamu-Benin expressway.

Spokesperson of the Ogun police command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday night, said the abduction occurred on Friday.

According to Odutola, the police could not specify the number of people abducted, adding that the hoodlums killed one of the travellers who is yet to be identified.

She added that the command is treating the case as one of armed robbery, murder and kidnapping.

“We have information that about seven people with A.K 47 suddenly blocked the Benin-Sagamu expressway,” Odutola said.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ilisan got to the scene of the incident, saw two vehicles pierced with bullets and one other vehicle.

“One was a Lexus jeep 300 with registration number LND 640 DY, the driver’s name is Chilaka Lugard and another Lexus jeep 350 with registration number LSR 996 JF belonging to Kingsley Chineme.

“Inside this Lexus 350 car was found a cross bag with N113,000, two iPhones, an iPhone 6 and iPhone 11 Promax.

“There was also a corpse of an unidentified man, who was shot in the head.

“The third vehicle was loaded with plantain and the driver, who was among those abducted but has regained freedom, was later allowed to go with the vehicle.

“The other Lexus vehicles have been taken to Ilisan police station.”

Odutola said Abiodun Alamutu, commissioner of police in Ogun, summoned an emergency meeting over the development on Monday, and directed tactical commanders and the mobile squadron to go after the criminals.

