The Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, has charged the new management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to ensure completion of projects.

The minister called for the timely completion of all substation and transmission projects across the country.

Mamman, in a statement posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday, said he gave the charge when he received the new Acting Managing Director of TCN, Mr Sule Abdulaziz and his team in his office in Abuja.

He said: “I met with the new management of the TCN today after participating in the virtual Federal Executive Council meeting which President Muhammadu Buhari presided over.

” I have charged them with ensuring all substation and transmission projects are completed within the shortest possible time.

“I have also tasked them with ensuring dedicated, purposeful and selfless leadership at the TCN,” he said.

He assured the team of all the necessary support and cooperation from the ministry of power, adding that he was looking forward to improved electricity transmission across the country.

Recall that Abdulaziz was appointed TCN’s acting Managing Director following Tuesday’s sack of the former Managing Director, Mr Usman Mohammed.

A statement by the spokesman of the minister, Mr Aaron Artimas, had said the move was part of continuing measures to reposition and improve the performance of the power sector in the country.

Artimas said the minister also confirmed the appointment of four directors who had been on acting position in the company for some time.