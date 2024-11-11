Lagbaja’s Death: Osun APC Igbimo Agba Chair, Engr. Akinwumi Condoles Tinubu,  Army

Engr. Sola Akinwumi, the Akinrogun of Ilobu land has condoled with President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria Army and the people of Ilobu over the untimely death of former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoheed Lagbaja, described it as a collosal loss for the nation.

Akinwumi, who is the former Secretary to the State Government, and state Chairman of Igbimo Agba APC, stated this in a condolence message issued and personally signed, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday.

According to him, Lt General Taoheed Lagbaja’s unenduring legacies in combating crimes will lives on.

The statement reads, “I, Engr Sola Akinwumi, the Akinrogun of Ilobuland, former Secretary to the State Government, Osun State and the Chairman of Igbimo Agba APC, Osun State hereby condole with His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the men of the Nigeria Army on the death of our illustrious and gallant soldier, the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoheed Lagbaja”

“Our nation owes a debt to the memory of this fallen General that we can not fully repay, but we rest on the assurance that an enduring legacy had been left behind by General Lagbaja.

” I commiserate with my king, the Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan II, the family of the late General, and the good people of Ilobu. May almighty grant us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and may the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace.”