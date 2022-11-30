A precision airstrike by troops of the Air Task Force (ATF), OPHK has killed another top commander of ISWAP terrorist group, Muhammed Malik.

The intelligence-led aerial and ground coordinated operation launched by the NA/ 2 Air Force Super Tukano’s targeted the jihadist group’s strategic human and material capacity in Sabon Tumbun in the LCB of Marte on November 24, also led to the obliteration of scores of fighters, according to a report by Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region.

Intelligence sources told Makama that Muhammed Malik died on November 29, from the fatal injuries he sustained during the attack.

Muhammed Malik was among the top leaders of ISWAP and was once a member of the Shura Council in Marte before he went for a course on Computer Engineering and Improvised Explosive Device Making, sponsored by ISIS in Somalia.

On his return, Malik established Improvised Explosive Devise, IED, training units where fighters are nurtured in deploying explosives during attacks.

The source said that the death of Malik was another painful blow to ISWAP as it continues to suffer devastating loss of its top leadership, foot soldiers and armoury base following the sustained combine regional COIN waged by troops of Operation Hadin Kai and the MNJTF.

The source explained that there was no confirmation by the Islamic State’s media arm, which is typically quick to claim attacks but generally takes them forever to confirm the deaths of its leaders.

Zagazola understands that at least five flying boats conveying Mujahedeens and ISWAP leaders which dispatched from the axis of Kukawa and Abadam arrived Sabon Tumbum on November 29 to commiserate with other militant over the death of Malik.

Other fighters from Kaduna Ruwa and Bakkassi axis in Cameroon have also arrived Sabon Tumbu to observed prayers for the dead.