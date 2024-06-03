Mikel meets Ferguson after 19 years, says ‘he’s forgiven me’

John Mikel Obi, former Super Eagles captain, has reunited with Sir Alex Ferguson, former Manchester United coach after several years of being involved in one of the most twisted transfer saga in football history.

In 2005, a then a highly-rated youngster at Norwegian side Lyn Oslo, was on the verge of signing for Manchester United United, but the move sensationally broke down after Chelsea waded in and Mikel said he felt pressured into the move.

“I signed a contract with Manchester United and I didn’t do that of my own free will,” Mikel told Sky Sports News in 2006.

“I was put under a lot of pressure to do that. I was denied advice from my agent and people I trust and I didn’t get much time to think about that.

“I did something I did not want to do. Because of the pressure from Mr Morgan (Andersen, Lyn’s sporting director) and a representative of United it became too much.

“I was pushed and I had nobody on my side so I had to do it.

“I was denied a chance to have a week to think about it and get some independent advice from people so the pressure was too much.

According to several reports, Ferguson was due to fly to Norway for crisis talks but had to cancel his trip after he was told that the Nigerian had gone missing from training in Norway, and was thought to be heading to London for talks with Chelsea.

Eventually, he became a Blues’ player and would spend 11 trophy-laden years at Stamford Bridge.

Years later, on his podcast, Mikel revealed that when Chelsea played Manchester United, he was afraid of meeting Ferguson on the touchline. And when they eventually met each other, the retired Scottish manager had a dreadful look on his face.

Nineteen years later, the retired footballer met with Ferguson on the night of the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley where both parties had a nice time.

On his Instagram post, Mikel shared a picture of himself with Ferguson with the caption, “He has forgiven me.”

Coming off the 2005 Under-17 FIFA World Cup with Nigeria, Mikel was one of the best young football prospects in the World.

During his time with Chelsea Mikel won two Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League trophy, one Europa League title, four FA Cup, two League Cup and one Community Shield title.

