Connect with us

Sports

Ibrahim Olawoyin replaces Tella in Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers squad
Advertisement

Sports

Rangers striker called up to replace Osimhen for South Africa, Benin games

Sports

'Records follow me,' Ronaldo boasts after smashing Saudi Pro League scoring record

Sports

Barcelona management makes U-turn, sack coach Xavi Hernandez

Sports

N15m up for grabs in Ecobank National Schools’ Team Chess Championship

Sports

Toni Kroos to quit football after Euro 2024

Sports

Usyk prevails against Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion

Sports

NFF unveils Finidi as Super Eagles coach, Amokachi named assistant coach

Sports

Prince Harry, Meghan in Nigeria to promote Invectus Games

Sports

Tijani Babangida, wife hospitalised after road accident, brother dies

Sports

Ibrahim Olawoyin replaces Tella in Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers squad

Published

7 hours ago

on

Ibrahim Olawoyin replaces Tella in Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers squad

Nathan Tella, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, has pulled out of the Super Eagles squad ahead of the Nigerian national team’s World Cup qualifiers.

The national team will be playing against South Africa and Benin in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With the withdrawal of Tella, Caykur Rizespor of Turkey 26-year-old star, Ibrahim Olawoyin, would join the Super Eagles’ squad.

News continues after this Advertisement

“WCQ Camp Update: Nathan Tella of Bayer Leverkusen has excused himself from the upcoming WCQ matches due to family reasons. Coach Finidi George has now called up Ibrahim Olawoyin of Caykur Rizespor of Turkey,” the national team said on its X account.

The Super Eagles camp for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic will open on Monday June 3,

Nigeria will face South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, June 7 before travelling to Ivory Coast to face Benin Republic on Monday, June 10.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *