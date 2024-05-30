Sports
Ibrahim Olawoyin replaces Tella in Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers squad
Nathan Tella, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, has pulled out of the Super Eagles squad ahead of the Nigerian national team’s World Cup qualifiers.
The national team will be playing against South Africa and Benin in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
With the withdrawal of Tella, Caykur Rizespor of Turkey 26-year-old star, Ibrahim Olawoyin, would join the Super Eagles’ squad.
“WCQ Camp Update: Nathan Tella of Bayer Leverkusen has excused himself from the upcoming WCQ matches due to family reasons. Coach Finidi George has now called up Ibrahim Olawoyin of Caykur Rizespor of Turkey,” the national team said on its X account.
The Super Eagles camp for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic will open on Monday June 3,
Nigeria will face South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, June 7 before travelling to Ivory Coast to face Benin Republic on Monday, June 10.