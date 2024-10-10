Meet us in the battlefield, Army challenges Asari Dokubo

The Defence Headquarters has challenged ex-Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, to face soldiers in the battlefield if he thinks he has the capability.

The army was responding to a viral video in which Dokubo claimed he had the capacity to bring down military aircraft allegedly hovering over his house during the recent Rivers State local government elections.

Dokubo implied that the aircraft were attempting to intimidate him due to his support for the elections and the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

“The federal government knows that I have the capacity to bring down any aircraft,” he had said.

In response, Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, dismissed Dokubo’s claim as “laughable,” asserting that Dokubo was merely “blabbing” and lacked the capability to challenge the military or bring down its aircraft.

Buba said the army is a professional force and cannot just go after him because of what he said on social media.

“We’re a professional force, and we’re in a democracy. We cannot just because of somebody’s comments begin to do certain things, and then people will begin to accuse the military of being undemocratic,” he said.

“There are other security agencies that have roles to play constitutionally when it comes to such issues… Ours is come on the battlefield and we will take you out.”

Buba added that various security agencies use aircraft and helicopters for national security operations and emphasized the military’s adherence to professional standards within the bounds of democracy. He also noted that it is up to relevant authorities to address such statements.

Addressing unrelated reports of 13 repentant Boko Haram terrorists escaping from a rehabilitation camp with rifles, Buba clarified that the military is not responsible for the Deradicalization, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration (DRRR) program. He assured that steps are being taken to ensure the program remains effective.

On recent operations against terrorists and bandits in the North West, Buba highlighted the military’s efforts, revealing that over 300 terrorist commanders were neutralized in the last quarter.

He mentioned that the military has revised its approach in the region to replicate the successes seen in the North East, with some wanted terrorist commanders now expressing intentions to surrender under the new “Operation Fasan Yamma.”