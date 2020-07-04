Adebayo Obajemu

May & Baker plc, in its first quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2020, recorded a decline of 67.98% in bottom line figures for the period under review to close at N42.798 million compared with the previous close of N133.590 million in Q1, 2019.

The manufacturers and distributor of pharmaceutical products filed its Q1,2020 financial statements with the NSE on Tuesday 30th June, 2020 which showed a drop of 2.11% in Gross Earnings to N1.829 billion in current period under review from N1.869 billion reported same period 2019

The earnings per share (EPS) for the period under review is 2 kobo, down by 67.98% compared with the previous EPS of 8 kobo in the first quarter of 2019.

With reference to the share price of N2.87, the PE ratio of May & Baker in Q1’20 stands at 115.69x with earnings yield of 0.86%.