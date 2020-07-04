Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian equities market on Friday closed lower again as the All Share Index plunged by 0.16% to settle at 24,336.12 points from the previous close of 24,374.40 points on Thursday.

The Market Capitalization declined by 0.16% to close at N12.695 trillion from the previous close of N12.715 trillion, thereby shedding N20 billion.

Aggregate volume of traded stocks was 144.3 million units, down by 19.88% from the previous close of 180.1 million units, while the value of traded stock at the close of the market today stood at N1.5 billion against Thursday’s record of N1.8 billion, this represents about 18% decline.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 9 equities gained while 27 equities declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Ikeja Hotel led other percentage gainers with 9.68% growth, closing at N1.02 from the previous close of N0.93

Royal Exchange, Wema Bank and TRANSCORP among other few gainers grew their share prices by 8.33%, 5.77% and 4.69% respectively.

Percentage Losers

UAC Nigeria and Red Star Express led other percentage price losers, shedding 10.00% each of their share prices to close the day at N7.20 and N2.97 respectively.

Jaiz Bank, NEIMETH and CAVERTON among other price decliners shed their share prices by 8.47%, 7.98% and 7.58% respectively.