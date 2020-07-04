Adebayo Obajemu

C & I Leasing reported a Turnover of N8.659 billion in its unaudited 2020 quarter one result, representing a growth of 10.81% away from N7.814 billion made same period last year in 2019.

The company shed about 56% of its Profit after Tax for the first three months in 2020, closing at N172.9 million away from N398 million recorded in 2019 financial report.

The earnings per share of the company consequently dropped by 56.60% from previous period’s N0.99 to current period’s N0.43

The current period’s PE Ratio is at 10.75 and the earnings yield at 9.30%.