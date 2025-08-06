Mass transit: Abia doubles electric bus order to 40, boosts youth empowerment initiatives

The Abia State Government has announced an increase in the number of electric buses to be acquired for its mass transit scheme from 20 to 40, with a corresponding rise in charging stations from 10 to 20.

The expanded rollout, set to commence in November 2025, is part of the state’s commitment to modernising its transport infrastructure and promoting clean energy.

The decision was among key resolutions reached at the weekly State Executive Council meeting held on Monday in Umuahia.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed that out of the initial batch of 20 buses expected in Nigeria, 12 would be deployed to Aba, while 8 will serve commuters in Umuahia. Additional units from the second batch will be assigned to the Ohafia-Bende corridor to expand the coverage of the scheme.

Prince Kanu revealed that a prototype of the electric buses had already arrived and was inspected in July.

As part of its inclusive mobility policy, the Abia State Government has also procured a wheelchair-accessible bus to cater for physically challenged athletes attending the upcoming International Sports Championship scheduled from September 3 to October 12, 2025.

He also announced that the victorious Falconets from Abia, who recently returned to their European clubs after international engagements, would be honoured by Governor Alex Otti later in the year.

“The arrival of these buses will no doubt strengthen the ongoing revolutionary transformation of the transport sector of the state,” Prince Kanu said.

He noted that construction work on state-of-the-art bus terminals in Aba and Umuahia is progressing, alongside major junction improvements and the installation of bus shelters along key routes in both cities.

In addition to the transport upgrade, the commissioner highlighted strides in youth development. He announced that 1,200 Abia youths have been enrolled in the second cohort of the Fashion Future Skills Acquisition Programme in garment and leatherworks. The programme, a collaboration between the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and Ethnosentric Ltd., has attracted over $3 million in sponsorship funding from the MasterCard Foundation.

“This significant investment is a testament to the high regard in which Governor Otti’s administration is held globally,” Kanu said.

He added that the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in partnership with the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, has launched the Abia State Creative Talent Hunt, aimed at discovering and empowering young talents in music and innovation.

As part of activities marking the 2025 International Youth Day, scheduled for August 6–12, the ministry is organising a week-long celebration, including a youth assembly, symposium, and interstate exchange programmes.

Prince Kanu reiterated the government’s commitment to youth empowerment, infrastructure renewal, and sustainable development, saying these initiatives reflect the administration’s broader vision for a new and prosperous Abia.