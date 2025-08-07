Chad Hosts AfDB’s GONAT Training to Strengthen Natural Resource Governance

The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) has wrapped up a successful training and policy dialogue session in Chad under its flagship GONAT (Governance of Natural Resources in Transition and Fragile States) initiative, aimed at boosting transparency and effective management of natural resources in fragile and transitioning African countries.

First launched in 2023, the GONAT initiative supports African countries in curbing illicit financial flows (IFFs), enhancing governance frameworks, and strengthening capacity in managing resource-backed lending. Following similar sessions in the Central African Republic and Sierra Leone, Chad became the third host nation, with upcoming sessions scheduled in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique later this August.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, Dr. Solomane Koné, Director of the African Natural Resources Management and Investment Centre (ECNR), said, “Reforming how Africa manages its natural wealth is key to ensuring sustainable development. GONAT is equipping countries with the right tools and strategies to combat IFFs and misuse of natural resources.”

Held from July 21 to 25 in N’Djamena, the training convened over 50 participants from Chad’s ministries of Finance, Economy, Planning, Environment, and Mines, alongside civil society actors, academics, private sector representatives, and local community leaders. The sessions focused on the theme: “Unlocking Africa’s Wealth: Curbing Illicit Financial Flows for Resilient Growth and Development.”

High-Level Participants Included:

Mme Kadidja Hassane Abdoulaye, Secretary of State for Petroleum, Mines and Geology

Mr. Ahmat Abderahim Abbo, Secretary General, Ministry of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning and International Cooperation

Dr. Solomane Koné, Director, ECNR, African Development Bank

Dr. Innocent Onah, Chief Natural Resources Officer, ECNR

Prof. Abdallah Mahamat-Nour, Hydrogeologist and Professor at the University of N’Djamena

Dr. Koné emphasized that natural resource governance demands inter-agency cooperation, robust data systems, and grassroots involvement. “Through GONAT, we promote integrated approaches that enable countries to build resilient and transparent systems,” he added.

IFFs are a pressing issue for African economies. According to the Bank’s African Economic Outlook, the continent loses nearly $90 billion annually to illicit outflows — the equivalent of around 4% of its total GDP. These losses hinder domestic resource mobilization critical for infrastructure and social services.

Eric Ogunleye, Director of the African Development Institute, stressed the urgency: “Illicit financial flows are a major barrier to Africa’s development. Countries like Chad must enhance fiscal discipline and oversight to stem these leakages.”

Discussions also delved into resource-backed loans – where countries use future revenues from natural resources as collateral for financing. While these loans offer quick capital, they often carry risks of debt distress and vulnerability to global commodity market shifts.

Jointly organized by the African Development Institute (ADI) and the ECNR, the five-day workshop featured technical sessions, interactive case studies, and policy dialogues. Key topics included:

Methods for detecting IFFs through trade monitoring and customs cooperation

Legal and fiscal safeguards for extractive contracts

Tools for negotiating transparent and sustainable resource-backed loans

On July 25, a dedicated policy dialogue session brought together policymakers and stakeholders to share GONAT’s insights and discuss how the findings could shape Chad’s national strategies for combating illicit trade and managing natural resource revenues.

Nguema Nakoye Mannta, Field Officer at Chad’s Ministry of Environment, highlighted the importance of inclusivity: “This training has deepened our understanding of illicit financial flows. To achieve fair and sustainable development, women must be involved at every level of natural resource governance.”

The workshop concluded with several forward-looking recommendations, including:

Strengthening evidence-based policy and decision-making in the natural resources sector

Reforming outdated mining laws and regulatory institutions

Promoting full transparency and public disclosure in extractive industries

Enhancing technical and institutional capacities

Establishing multi-stakeholder commissions to audit resource revenue flows

Ratifying and enforcing global transparency agreements such as the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), the Yaoundé Declaration, and the Kimberley Process

Mme Kadidja Hassane Abdoulaye called for a targeted follow-up to the GONAT programme: “If a second phase of GONAT is planned, Chad would benefit from a focus on geological research, digital cadastre systems, revenue management tools, and institutional capacity building. These are vital to transforming our natural wealth into tangible development outcomes.”