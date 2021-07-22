Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has announced over ninety metering service providers for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). Some of the licenses of the providers were new while it renewed some expired ones.

In statement available on the website of NERC, the commission spelt out spelt out the categories of installations the companies are licensed to undertake.

The categorization is stated below:

“Installer Class A1: Certification authorizes a holder to undertake the following installations: Installations at grid voltages exceeding 5 grid metering systems; low voltage single and three phase metering systems including high voltage maximum demand installation exceeding 750 metering systems.

“Installer Class A2: Certification authorizes a holder to undertake the following installations: Installations at grid voltages NOT exceeding 5 grid metering systems; low voltage single and three phase metering systems including high voltage maximum demand installation NOT exceeding 750 metering systems.

“Installer Class B1: Certification authorizes a holder to undertake the following installations: low voltage single and three phase metering systems including high voltage maximum demand installation exceeding 750 metering systems

“Installer Class B2: Certification authorizes a holder to undertake the following installations: low voltage single and three phase metering systems including high voltage maximum demand installation NOT exceeding 750 metering systems

Installer Class C1: Certification authorizes a holder to undertake the following installations: low voltage single and three phase metering systems installation exceeding 500 metering systems

“Installer Class C2: Certification authorizes a holder to undertake the following installations: low voltage single and three phase metering systems installation NOT exceeding 500 metering systems