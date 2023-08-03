Canada has extended invitation to skilled workers, including carpenters, plumbers and welders from Nigeria and a few other countries.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) in a recent statement, said the North American country has opened a immigration pathway for skilled workers with specific expertise in carpentry, plumbing and welding.

Canadian authorities said the country targets to meet the increasing demand for talent and crucial positions that contribute to its economic growth and development, hence, giving a priority to the invitation of skilled newcomers with experience in trades.

“It is absolutely critical to combat the shortage of skilled trade workers in our country, and part of the solution is helping the construction sector find and maintain the workers it needs.

“Canada’s Express Entry (EE) system is now tailored to provide a streamlined and efficient pathway for individuals with expertise in critical fields.

“These category-based selection rounds will continue throughout the year, alongside general invitation rounds, and more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This round of category-based selection recognizes these skilled trades’ workers as essential, and I look forward to welcoming more of these talented individuals to Canada”, IRCC Minister, Marc Miller, said.

Speaking about the new form of Immigration, lawyers at First Immigration Law Firm based in Canada, said there are different ways for professionals and workers to qualify for a Canada immigration permanent resident visa.

“The most prominent option is through Express Entry, which is Canada’s main pathway for economic class skilled workers. Your best bet to be eligible under the entry is to meet the requirements of either the Federal Skilled Worker Program or Canadian Experience Class”.