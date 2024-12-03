Connect with us

Ogun Gov, Abiodun to Present 2025 budget, commission OGHA Complex Wednesday
17 mins ago

The earlier scheduled presentation of Ogun State 2025 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun,  will hold tomorrow, Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

According to a statement signed by the Clerk/Head of Legislative Service, Mr. Sakiru Adebakin, stated that the budget presentation would be a twin celebration, as the Governor would take advantage of his visit to commission the redesigned Assembly Complex.

He declared “the redesigning process saw the 45-year old Complex giving way to a modern structure that could match any legislative complex across the world”.

The statement added that the budget presentation would take place at the upgraded Hallowed Chamber of the State House of Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, at 10.00am prompt; while stakeholders, guests and other Government Functionaries are expected to be seated by 9.30am.

