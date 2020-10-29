Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has promised to bring to justice, erring police officers and those involved in looting and destruction of public and private properties in the wake of the #EndSARS protests, just as he encouraged all citizens to use the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud to reflect on the virtues of the Holy Prophet by showing love and understanding for fellow citizens.

This, the president said, they could do by exhibiting patience, honesty, sincerity, kindness and generosity in all their undertakings

The president who spoke in his message to the Muslim faithful as they mark the birth of Prophet Mohammed, urged all citizens, and the youth in particular, to shun all negative tendencies as manifested in the recent hijacking of peaceful protests to loot and destroy public and private property.

The message which is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, reiterated his earlier promise to bring police officers responsible for misconduct as well as the looters to justice.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, President Buhari, while noting that the country has so far managed the problem successfully by keeping the numbers as low as possible, however, cautioned that Nigerians must avoid actions that could trigger a second wave.

“Looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert the second wave of the pandemic,” he said.

“We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown.”