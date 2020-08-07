Adebayo Obajemu

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index grew further by 0.19% to settle at 24,930.34 points from the previous close of 24,882.04 points on Wednesday.

Market Capitalisation hits N13.005 trillion as it grew by 0.19% from N12.980 trillion, thereby gaining N25 billion.

An aggregate of 173.75 million units of shares were traded in 3,646 deals, valued at N2.13 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as 20 equities appreciated in their share prices against 10 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Seplat led other percentage gainers with 9.03% growth, closing at N350 from the previous close of N321.

Fidson Healthcare and Stanbic IBTC among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.57% and 4.76% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Union Bank led other price decliners as it shed 7.41% of its share price to close at N5.00 from the previous close of N5.40.

Learn Africa and Linkage Assurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 6.93% and 5.00% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBN Holdings Plc traded about 29.78 million units of its shares in 245 deals, valued at N150.25 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc traded about 13.16 million units of its shares in 259 deals, valued at N312.6 million.

Custodian Investment Plc traded about 12.85 million units of its shares in 15 deals, valued at N64.25 million