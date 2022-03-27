Many killed, others missing as herdsmen attack Enugu community

More than six persons have been killed by suspect Fulani herdsmen who invaded a settlement in Mgbuji and Ebo, Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State at the weekend.

Many others are said to be missing in the aftermath of the attack said to have lasted about eight hours beginning from 10 am.

A security personnel who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that the casualty figure is likely to increase, because some of the farmers who sustained bullet wounds ran into the bush and were yet to be rescued.

Another source put the casualty figure at 12, adding that residents were still searching for their missing loved ones. The source said the attack had thrown the community into mourning, adding that residents had deserted the community for fear of another attack.

It was learnt that trouble started in the area when some youths, chasing away herders who were rearing cows in their farms, killed some cows in the process. The attack was, therefore, believed to be a reprisal by the herdsmen.

Although the spokesperson, Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, did not respond to inquiries on the incident as of press time, a community leader in Mgbuji, Eric Ebeh, confirmed the attack to Sunday Vanguard, noting that the exact casualty figure were yet to be ascertained as bushes were still being combed in search of the missing ones.

In January last year, three residents of the community also lost their lives to similar attack by herdsmen.