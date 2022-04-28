A apprentice tyre dealer, Cissé Abdullahi, who attempted to flee to the Republic of Benin after his wife gave birth to quadruplets, has said he had only N3,500 when heard about his wife’s delivery.

The 37-year-old a native of Ilorin, Kwara State, who lives at Oko-Afo in Olorunda LCDA, Lagos, solicited the support of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state, and other philanthropists for the care of the babies.

“I was coming from Apapa where I am learning how to sell tyres when I heard the news of my wife’s delivery of the babies at the Badagry General Hospital, he told News Agency of Nigeria.

“It is a good thing, but I never expected quadruplets because the last scan indicated that it would be twins,” NAN quoted him to have said.

“When I got home, I decided to escape to Benin Republic because I don’t have money to take care of the quadruplets.

“Getting to Seme border, I was about to cross when I saw my intimate friend who was surprised to see me at the border post around 9:00p.m.

“I was forced to tell him why I wanted to travel out of the country, consequently, he appealed to me to go back to my family with the promise that he will assist,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said that since returning to his wife and children, the only assistance he has so far received was from the friend.

The new father said that the room he and his wife had been living in before the birth of the quadruplets could no longer accommodate the family again.

“I need the assistance of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, the chairmen of the three councils in Badagry and well-meaning Nigeria to take care of my children.

“At present, I owe the General Hospital a lot of money because the delivery was through Caesarean Section.

“I don’t have any means of livelihoods, I need the help of well-meaning Nigerian to raise my quadruplets up in a good environment, he said.

NAN correspondent who visited the Badagry General Hospital reports that Mrs Sekinat Abdullahi and her quadruplets were in the Maternal, Childcare Centre (MCC) section.

Dr Olatunde Bakare, the Medical Director of the hospital, said the quadruplets were born between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30p.m. on Monday.

According to him, the quadruplets- two boys and two girls are in good condition, but presently they are kept in incubator at the MCC.

He said the last of the quadruplets was very small, adding that they are taking special care of them.

Sekinat, 26, a fashion designer, appreciated God and the management of the hospital for the safe birth of her quadruplet.

“This is my first birth; I never expected four children, but they have come to the world through me.

“I want to appeal to Lagos State government and residents of Badagry to come to our aid because we cannot take care of the quadruplets alone.

“The burdens would be too much for my husband alone,” she said.