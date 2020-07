OBINNA EZUGWU

At least 12 directors of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have reportedly been suspended with immediate effect.

The notice of suspension was communicated to the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Mohammed Umar, on Tuesday night by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The suspension comes days after the arrest of former acting chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu over alleged corruption.

Details subsequently…