Tinubu brokers truce as Wike, Fubara agree to end Rivers political crisis

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday night brokered a truce between Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and his estranged political godson, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, in a renewed effort to end the protracted political crisis that has plagued Rivers State since late 2023.

The meeting, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, also had in attendance members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by the factional Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, who had been suspended by the Fubara camp. According to sources familiar with the discussions, all parties agreed in principle to bury the hatchet and chart a peaceful path forward.

President Tinubu was said to have urged the feuding factions to “prioritize the peace and development of Rivers State over personal or political interests,” calling on them to work out the modalities for implementing the terms of the reconciliation.

Part of the deal reportedly includes the formal reinstatement of Governor Fubara to full control of state affairs and a reversal of some of the punitive actions previously taken by both sides during the height of the crisis. Tinubu, according to sources, is keen on restoring political stability in the oil-rich state, which plays a critical role in Nigeria’s economic structure and generates a large portion of the country’s oil revenue.

Before the broader peace meeting, Fubara had held a closed-door session with some lawmakers from the Martin Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers Assembly. That faction, loyal to Wike, had previously attempted to impeach the governor twice—in October and December 2023—over what was described as “gross misconduct and insubordination.”

The impeachment plots followed the dramatic political breakdown between Fubara and Wike, who had handpicked him as successor in the lead-up to the 2023 general elections. Their relationship soured soon after Fubara assumed office in May 2023, with both men engaging in a bitter power tussle marked by allegations of sabotage, parallel government structures, and a divided legislature.

At the peak of the conflict, the House of Assembly was split into two rival factions: one loyal to Wike and led by Amaewhule, and the other backing Fubara. The state judiciary was also drawn into the impasse, with multiple court orders and counter-orders issued over the leadership of the House and the legitimacy of key decisions, including budget approvals and commissioner appointments.

Efforts by elders, traditional rulers, and the PDP national leadership to mediate between the two parties had largely failed—until Tinubu’s intervention. Thursday’s meeting is seen as a significant breakthrough, even though full details of the agreement remain under wraps.

Observers say the resolution could reshape the political landscape of Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general elections, especially with Wike still seen as a key political power broker despite his current role in Tinubu’s cabinet.

It remains to be seen how the terms of the peace deal will be implemented on the ground, especially given the deep mistrust and entrenched interests on both sides. However, the truce offers a temporary reprieve for a state that has been under intense political siege for nearly a year.