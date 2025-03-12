Influencer Ifeluv ends relationship with Oluwadolarz over infidelity

Social media influencer Ifeoluwa Adegoke, known as Ifeluv, has announced the end of her relationship with Oluwadolarz, accusing him of cheating and lying.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ifeluv revealed that she previously broke up with him for cheating but gave him another chance after he begged for two years, claiming he had changed. However, she said he did not change and that she had been taking care of most of their child’s needs alone.

“I left him the first time because of cheating. He spent two years trying to convince me he had changed,” she wrote.

She claimed that he was broke most of the time and couldn’t even deliver advert deals he was paid for.

“He has nothing to his name. You give him an advert deal, and he won’t deliver. Brands keep threatening him. Every time he sees me succeeding, he gets upset. But I make my own money,” she added.

According to Ifeluv, the final straw came when she went to pick up their child from his house and found actress Lola hiding in the bathroom.

“And this guy looked me straight in the eye and said nothing was going on! His own son was in the house while he was messing around… how heartless can you be?”

She also claimed that Lola had been secretly living with him and had multiple abortions for him.

“Neighbors confirmed it, and close relatives say she has had multiple abortions for him. No remorse, just endless lies and manipulation.”

Ifeluv shared that Oluwadolarz was her first love, and she remained faithful throughout university, believing in their future together.

“This man was my first. I went through my university years and service year as a virgin because I loved and trusted him. But now? It’s over.”

Their public breakup has sparked reactions online, with fans and followers sharing their thoughts on the allegations.