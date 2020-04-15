BY EMEKA EJERE

To further cushion the effect of the COVIID-19 lockdown, Akwa-Ibom State Government has assured civil servants of its readiness to pay the April salary on time.

The Head of Civil Service, Effiong Essien, who disclosed this on Monday in Uyo, the state capital, noted that Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration is responsive to the welfare of the workers in the state.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is concerned with the plight of workers during this stay-at-home order and had paid salaries early enough in the month of March so that workers will not be stranded during the lockdown.

“As I speak, an arrangement has been made to ensure that April salary will also come on time,” he said while monitoring the distribution of foodstuff.

Essien also assured the people of the government’s commitment to providing palliatives in terms of food items to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

The food items comprising rice, beans, garri, flour were distributed to vulnerable people in the villages across the state.

The Head of Service noted that the relief materials will go a long way to ameliorate the suffering of the people at this time.

“His Excellency out of his deep concern and love for the people of Akwa-Ibom State has arranged these food items to be distributed to every community and villages in the state so that it can reach mostly the poorest of the poor who are really affected by the lockdown, they are to be touched by this great benevolence,” he added.