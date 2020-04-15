BY EMEKA EJERE

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has described as dangerous the decision of the United States President Donald Trump to suspend funding the World Health Organization, saying the payments should continue particularly during the global coronavirus pandemic

Gates who expressed his fears through his Twitter handle on Wednesday, said:

He said, “Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever.”

Meanwhile, the United States has been WHO’s largest donor, as it has committed to providing $893 million to the course during its current two-year funding period.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the family’s giant philanthropy, is the next biggest donor to WHO after the U.S., accounting for close to 10% of the United Nations agency’s funding.

Trump had during a press briefing at the White House, on Tuesday. April 14, announced the temporary suspension of funding for the WHO over the alleged cover-up and mismanagement of the coronavirus outbreak in China before spreading around the globe.

The US president while making the announcement said that the United States is halting funding of the WHO while a review is conducted to assess the health organization’s role in mismanaging the coronavirus outbreak.