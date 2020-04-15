BY EMEKA EJERE

The Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL), has described “scam” the steps being taken by the President Muhammadu Buhari government to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus lockdown on Nigerians as.

The group particularly described the government’s cash transfer to the “poorest of the poor” in society and distribution of trucks of rice in the 36 states as nothing but “fraud”.

In a statement signed by the Deputy National Leader of the group, and Head of Operations, Ebuta Takon Akor on Wednesday, the group further alleged that nobody from the South-East and South-South regions of the country has confirmed receipt of alert from the federal government, wondering how the president of Nigeria could be playing with the survival of the people.

It called on the Minister of Health and the NCDC to be sincere in handling the pandemic, adding that the lockdown is affecting poor people and many can die of starvation and other sicknesses.

The group said: “Coronavirus is a political pandemic in Nigeria. It has become a cool business for the federal government and the NCDC.

“They have always hoped that everybody will test positive so as to continue to steal public funds from our crude and palm.”

According to the secessionist group, the government has also neglected the Bakassi people who have been on lockdown by Cameroon, calling on the government, “to extend food items and cash to the region. ”

“Nobody has sent them relief materials or done cash transfer, but the leadership of BNYL have been communicating with them.

“It’s unfortunate that they are still paying tax to Nigeria as contained in the agreement between Nigeria and Cameroon.

“How about the hinterland? They said Imo has benefited from the cash transfer, whereas people from Imo are protesting online. This government is a big scam, and this is why we want to try a different government and country.”