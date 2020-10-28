Adebayo Obajemu

Coronation Insurance Plc (previously known as Wapic Insurance) in a press release on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange has lent their voice on the recent civil unrest in the country.

According to the statement by the company “It is with deep sadness that all of us at Coronation Insurance have observed the recent tragic events unfolding in Nigeria. We support the right to non-violent protest, but deplore the unnecessary loss of human lives.

With sincerity we call for peaceful reconciliation, true patriotism and unity for all Nigerians.

At this time, Coronation Insurance would like to reassure our clients and the general public that, following the recent monumental loss of human life and damage to property and assets across the nation, we have shifted to our highest gear to get our customers the most appropriate help as quickly as possible at this time of need.

We believe that insurance companies must ensure their clients do not have to wait for assistance after a disaster occurs by proactively collating information of damage and losses as well as responding to claims with speed and precision. We are well aware that our customers are dealing with numerous difficulties at this time and the last thing they want is a painful and challenging claims process.

We want our customers to return to their normal way of life as soon as possible and have put in place a claims response platform for real-time communication and easy sharing of loss evidence to fast-track claims processing.

Our emergency payment methods will assist to relieve your immediate spending pressures and help you get back on your feet within the quickest period of time.

Please use our dedicated helplines for emergencies and you can also ask to speak to one of our experts for advice and assistance on what to do next. Our channels are available 24/7 so that you can make enquiries and report claims seamlessly. We encourage you to use them to minimise physical visits