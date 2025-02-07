Light Up Abia Initiative: Umuaroko Ahiaeke Ndume Ibeku gets new transformer 

As part of efforts to ensure that there is power supply, and in fulfillment of the promises of Governor Alex Otti, to light up all the nooks and crannies of the state through his “Operation Light Up Abia” Initiative, the people of Umuaroko, Ahiaeke, Ndume Ibeku in Umuahia North LGA, have received 11KV transformer.

Recall that the Abia State Government had on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, commenced the distribution of the 53 transformers procured for various communities across the state.

While distributing the transformers, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State said the government action fulfilled a part of his social contract with the people of the state, which is to promote and provide reliable electricity supply to the communities.

Speaking on Wednesday, during the presentation of the 11KV donated to the community, Governor Otti, represented Dr. Mrs Betty Emeka-Obasi, Administrator, Eye Health Management Bureau, charged people of the community to ensure that they guard the transformer with everything to ensure it is not vandalized.

The Governor reiterated that the transformer is intended to solve the perennial problem of light in Umuaroko Community, adding that it is also a fulfillment of his campaign promise as well as a way to reward them for voting and defended the votes to ensure that Abia State was liberated.

Speaking to Southeastposts, an indigene of the community, Hon. Okezie Obasi, appreciated Governor Alex Otti for solving the electricity challenge witnessed in the community for years.

According to him, the previous transformer which served the community was vandalized, which has made the community remain in blackout for years, emphasizing that with the Governor’s magnanimity, indigenes of the community have now heaved a sigh of relief.

He pledged that members of the community will ensure that they maintain and guard the transformer jealously while thanking Mrs. Betty Obasi, whom according to him, made it possible for the community to be included in the scheme of things, while also assuring Governor Alex Otti of their support for his administration in the State.

Correspondent reports that the Abia State Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Ikechukwu Monday, Deputy Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly Rt. Hon Austin Okezie who is representing Umuahia North State Constituency were present during the handover among other dignitaries.