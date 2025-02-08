Osun declares war against illegal structures in govt schools 

Ogun State Government has warned owners of illegal buildings on lands of government-owned primary, secondary and tertiary institutions across the state to remove such.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Sakirudeen Salaam, gave the warning during the stakeholders’ meeting at the Ministry’s Conference Room in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

In his speech, he highlighted some preventive measures to be taken to curb illegal developments from springing up within the premises of government schools to include establishing boundaries by fencing and obtaining surveys.

Commenting on the issue, the Registrar, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ibogun Campus, Dr. Bayo Orukotan, stressed the need for synergy among government agencies to reduce illegal developments which were mostly erected by encroachers.

On his part, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor Enforcement and Compliance, Mr. Babatunde Olugbewesa, pointed out the need to report dilapidated structures within government schools to appropriate authorities to avoid preventable disasters.