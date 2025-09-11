Abia launches mini-grid regulation to boost electricity access, attract investment

The Abia State government has formally signed into effect the Abia Mini-Grid Regulation Framework, a landmark policy designed to attract private sector-driven investment into electricity generation and distribution across the state.

The framework, anchored on a new legal structure, empowers states, private investors, and institutions to participate in the electricity value chain, with the goal of extending access to millions of people, particularly in underserved and unserved communities.

Energy sector experts say the regulation makes Abia one of the first subnational governments in Nigeria to establish a clear legal and institutional structure for mini-grid development. It signals to investors, developers, and citizens that the state is open to energy innovations.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Wednesday, September 10, at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Umuahia, Governor Alex Otti said the milestone marked the culmination of months of planning, stakeholder engagement, and technical reviews.

“We have gathered this afternoon to adopt a framework that will not only expand our options in the drive for reliable electricity for everyone but also catalyse industrialisation and economic fulfilment for millions,” Otti said.

He described the adoption of the framework as “the dawn of a new era for households and businesses,” stressing that it provides clarity for investors and consumers by defining rights and obligations, while also offering pathways for speedy dispute resolution.

The governor commended the International Solar Alliance (ISA) for supporting the initiative, noting that it aligns with Abia’s pursuit of a carbon-neutral future. He assured international partners that his administration remains committed to attracting greater investment in renewable energy.

Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday, said the framework lays a solid foundation for unlocking access to electricity in line with the state’s energy development programme.

Representing ISA, Ms. Onyi Iyizoba described the event as a “significant milestone” for both Abia and Nigeria’s broader energy transition, adding that it demonstrated Governor Otti’s strong commitment to improving energy access and security.

She expressed optimism that the regulation would unlock new investments, accelerate rural electrification, and improve the quality of life for residents across the state.

Energy expert Mr. Joanis Holzigel highlighted that Abia was the first state to adopt such a framework, which covers registration and permitting procedures, tariff-setting and reviews, community engagement, and promotion of rural industrialisation.

The event was attended by Deputy Governor Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu and other senior government officials.