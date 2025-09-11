Connect with us

Business

Abia launches mini-grid regulation to boost electricity access, attract investment
Advertisement

Business

ITFC, Saudi EXIM, OPEC Fund seal $100m deal to boost Bangladesh fertilizer imports

Education in Nigeria

Babcock don unveils new model to drive business growth through marketing

Business

CBN reports decline in industry sector activity for August

Business

FIRS, CBN, NEXIM, UBA, NDIC back FICAN 2025 conference on digital economy

Business

Africa must triple renewable energy growth to hit 2030 targets, new report warns

Business

Afreximbank, Shelter Afrique seal $1bn deal to boost Africa’s housing, urban development

Education in Nigeria

ERC hails ASUU’s rejection of government loan scheme for university workers

Education in Nigeria

UNILAG denies glitch claims, insists flagged Post-UTME breaches were deliberate

Business

Nigerian stocks extend winning streak as index rises 0.41% on Dangote Cement boost

Business

Abia launches mini-grid regulation to boost electricity access, attract investment

Published

59 mins ago

on

Abia launches mini-grid regulation to boost electricity access, attract investment

The Abia State government has formally signed into effect the Abia Mini-Grid Regulation Framework, a landmark policy designed to attract private sector-driven investment into electricity generation and distribution across the state.

The framework, anchored on a new legal structure, empowers states, private investors, and institutions to participate in the electricity value chain, with the goal of extending access to millions of people, particularly in underserved and unserved communities.

Energy sector experts say the regulation makes Abia one of the first subnational governments in Nigeria to establish a clear legal and institutional structure for mini-grid development. It signals to investors, developers, and citizens that the state is open to energy innovations.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Wednesday, September 10, at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Umuahia, Governor Alex Otti said the milestone marked the culmination of months of planning, stakeholder engagement, and technical reviews.

Ms. Onyi Iyizoba

Ms. Onyi Iyizoba

“We have gathered this afternoon to adopt a framework that will not only expand our options in the drive for reliable electricity for everyone but also catalyse industrialisation and economic fulfilment for millions,” Otti said.

He described the adoption of the framework as “the dawn of a new era for households and businesses,” stressing that it provides clarity for investors and consumers by defining rights and obligations, while also offering pathways for speedy dispute resolution.

The governor commended the International Solar Alliance (ISA) for supporting the initiative, noting that it aligns with Abia’s pursuit of a carbon-neutral future. He assured international partners that his administration remains committed to attracting greater investment in renewable energy.

Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday, said the framework lays a solid foundation for unlocking access to electricity in line with the state’s energy development programme.

Representing ISA, Ms. Onyi Iyizoba described the event as a “significant milestone” for both Abia and Nigeria’s broader energy transition, adding that it demonstrated Governor Otti’s strong commitment to improving energy access and security.

Abia launches mini-grid regulation to boost electricity access, attract investment

She expressed optimism that the regulation would unlock new investments, accelerate rural electrification, and improve the quality of life for residents across the state.

Advertisement

Energy expert Mr. Joanis Holzigel highlighted that Abia was the first state to adopt such a framework, which covers registration and permitting procedures, tariff-setting and reviews, community engagement, and promotion of rural industrialisation.

The event was attended by Deputy Governor Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu and other senior government officials.

Abia launches mini-grid regulation to boost electricity access, attract investment

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (177) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (384) Alex Otti (589) Aliko Dangote (110) Atiku Abubakar (334) Babajide Sanwo-olu (191) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (962) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Charles Soludo (95) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (180) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (162) NNPC (196) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (293) Olusegun Obasanjo (133) Osun State (142) PDP (178) Peter Obi (655) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (100) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (241)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement