Abia to Launch 25-Year Aba Master Plan, Records Health Scheme Success

The Abia State Government has announced plans to unveil a comprehensive 25-year Master Plan for Aba, aimed at transforming the commercial hub’s land-use and infrastructure development. The plan is being developed in collaboration with the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the week’s Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

According to Kanu, the Master Plan is structured in four phases. The first phase will focus on road infrastructure, transportation, and intra-city connectivity. The second phase will cover economic revitalisation, including industrial zones and upgrades to commercial hubs. The third pillar targets sustainable urban expansion, while the fourth addresses flood control, resilience, and terrestrial planning.

On healthcare, Kanu said the recently launched Abia State Social Health Insurance Scheme has recorded 91,227 enrollees. He added that the State Executive Council has approved an extension of services to the informal sector and the rollout of Phase 2 in the coming weeks.

He also announced that a fully equipped Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is now operational at the Abia State Diagnostic Centre, Umuahia, to enhance emergency services and support specialised surgeries.

Kanu confirmed that there are currently no reported cases of Mpox, diphtheria, cholera, or Lassa fever in the state.

Under the ‘Project Ekwueme’ healthcare initiative, the fourth of 200 planned Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) will be commissioned this Friday in Ngwu, Bende LGA.

The state is also set to hold ground-breaking ceremonies for four new housing estates—Valley View, Mgbarakuma, Mbaisii, and Obehe—with Phase 2 of the initiative already in the design stage.

On developments at Abia State University (ABSU), the commissioner confirmed the completion of Phase 1 of the power restoration project, with electricity now reaching several parts of the campus. Hostel renovations are ongoing, with electrical and plumbing works completed.

Addressing security, Kanu acknowledged recent breaches in Umunneochi LGA that resulted in fatalities. He assured that security agencies have been placed on high alert to address the situation.

Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Mr. Ikechukwu Monday, noted that the state has begun the process of transferring electricity regulatory authority from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Authority (ASERA). He said this transition, once completed within six months, would enable the state to oversee all electricity-related matters including generation, distribution, and metering.

He also confirmed the state’s readiness to flag off the rehabilitation of the CKC Aba Water Scheme, part of Governor Otti’s promise to ensure potable water supply across the state.