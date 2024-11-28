Connect with us

Politics

Liberian warlord Prince Johnson dies at 72
Advertisement

Interview Politics

Violent crackdown on agitators responsible for insecurity in South East - Uko

Politics

Ezeokenwa is APGA national chairman, Supreme Court rules

Politics

Those behind rumours of my death won’t escape tragedy, Obasanjo declares

Politics

'2 Years of Infra Success:' Osun CoS congratulates Gov. Adeleke on 2nd anniversary 

Politics

Gov Nwifuru suspends Ebonyi health, housing commissioners

Politics

Peter Obi as president would not have been as nepotistic as Tinubu - Sen Abaribe

Politics

Simon Ekpa’s arrest a welcome development - Senator Abaribe

Politics

Osun: Gov Adeleke presents N1.9bn bond certificates to contributory pensioners 

Politics

Onanuga, Dare, Bwala: Intrigues within the presidential image makers escalate 

Politics

Liberian warlord Prince Johnson dies at 72

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Liberian warlord Prince Johnson dies at 72

Prince Johnson, a key player in the 1989-2003 back-to-back civil wars, in Liberia died Thursday aged 72.

Johnson, who was seen sipping beer in a video as fighters loyal to him tortured then President Samuel Doe to death in 1990, was an influential senator, AFP reported.

“Senator Johnson was the longest-serving senator,” said Siaffa Jallah, deputy director of press at the Senate.

“Yes, we lost him this morning. He passed away at Hope for Women (health centre)”, Wilfred Bangura, a senior official in Prince Johnson’s Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction party, told AFP.

The death of Doe was an early bloody episode that would plunge Liberia into two civil wars, which killed some 250,000 people and ravaged the economy.

Prince Johnson, who hailed from the northern region of Nimba, later became a preacher in an evangelical church where he enjoyed wide popularity.

He was also a leading opponent of the creation of a tribunal that would try civil war-related crimes.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *